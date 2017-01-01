Scary Productive

You can add and/or remove websites you don't want to visit while working, via the extension options. Block all the websites that cause you to procrastinate when you should be being productive.
Choose the days and intervals during the day when you want to block websites. For example set it for work days between 09:00 and 17:00 so you won’t procrastinate at work or at school.
A scary video will autoplay when you visit a blocked website at a productive time, acting as a behavioral training against procrastination.