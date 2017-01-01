Scary Productive

How it works

Block time-wasting websites and train yourself against procrastination.


1.


Add time-wasting websites to the blocked list


You can add and/or remove websites you don't want to visit while working, via the extension options. Block all the websites that cause you to procrastinate when you should be being productive.

2.


Select when you want to be productive


Choose the days and intervals during the day when you want to block websites. For example set it for work days between 09:00 and 17:00 so you won’t procrastinate at work or at school.

3.


Jump when you visit a blocked website


A scary video will autoplay when you visit a blocked website at a productive time, acting as a behavioral training against procrastination.

